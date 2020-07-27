Mantech International (MANT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mantech International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Mantech International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.95-3.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.95-$3.07 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mantech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MANT opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

