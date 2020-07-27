Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

