Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPC opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

