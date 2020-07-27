Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $452.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 983.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

