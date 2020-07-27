MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $505.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.