Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $114.62 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.