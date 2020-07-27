Mastercard (MA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

7/22/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Mastercard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They now have a $314.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $269.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/17/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $317.00 to $344.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/1/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $306.92 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

