Matamec Explorations (CVE:MAT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -2.80

Media coverage about Matamec Explorations (CVE:MAT) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Matamec Explorations earned a news sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Matamec Explorations has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.05.

About Matamec Explorations

Matamec Explorations Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, precious metals, and base metals deposits, as well as for rare metals, platinum group metals, and rare earths deposits.

