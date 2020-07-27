McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

MGRC opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

