McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,868,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $155.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

