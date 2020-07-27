M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,274.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

