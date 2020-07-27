Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.71. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.