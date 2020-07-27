Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

