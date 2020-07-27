Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $232.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSFT. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 245,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

