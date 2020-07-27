Mizuho Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.90.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

