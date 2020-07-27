Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805,253 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 367,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 149,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,178,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

