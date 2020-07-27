Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,400 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

