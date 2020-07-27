Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 8,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $43,899,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,051,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,785,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

