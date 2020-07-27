Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of MOD opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

