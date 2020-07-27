MOGO INC-TS Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:MOG)

MOGO INC-TS (TSE:MOG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for MOGO INC-TS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for MOGO INC-TS’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

MOGO INC-TS (TSE:MOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.69 million.

