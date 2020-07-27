Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 203,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $184.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

