Morgan Stanley Acquires 7,163 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 10.2% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth $356,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 17.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 169,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPA opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

