Morgan Stanley Boosts Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $182.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.28.

Iqvia stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

