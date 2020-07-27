Morgan Stanley Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Knight Equity increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,725 shares of company stock worth $14,972,114 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.