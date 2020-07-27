Morgan Stanley Buys 141,833 Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Golar LNG Partners worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 872.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 116,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

GMLP stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 million, a P/E ratio of -56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Golar LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

