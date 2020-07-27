Morgan Stanley Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.