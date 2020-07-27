Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSE:BTA opened at $12.52 on Monday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

