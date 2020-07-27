Morgan Stanley Has $1.44 Million Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 120,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $423.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.26. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $473,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

