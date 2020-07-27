Morgan Stanley Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 12.50% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMFM opened at $16.47 on Monday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

