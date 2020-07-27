Morgan Stanley Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

