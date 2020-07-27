Morgan Stanley Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 93.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 274,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 193.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 1,147,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNI opened at $10.62 on Monday. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

