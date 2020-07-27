Morgan Stanley Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $87.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 302.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 74.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 713,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

