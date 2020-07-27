Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Ichor worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ichor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.