Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,399,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXK. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Endeavour Silver Corp has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.45 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

