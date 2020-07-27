Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MOS opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

