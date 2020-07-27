Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 349,670 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

