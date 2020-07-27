Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI stock opened at $141.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

