Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPLX opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.98. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

