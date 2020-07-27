MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

