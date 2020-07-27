Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Critical Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Murphy Oil and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 11 2 0 2.00 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $15.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.76 $1.15 billion $0.87 16.07 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $76.59 billion 0.77 $10.15 billion $1.18 7.63

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 21.89% 1.30% 0.60% PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR -0.85% 10.33% 3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats Murphy Oil on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

