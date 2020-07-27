Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $130.56 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

