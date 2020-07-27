NBT Bank N A NY Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.