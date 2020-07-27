Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC (LON:NEP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC (LON:NEP) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.47).

About Neptune-Calculus Income & Growth VC

Neptune-Calculus Income and Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is investing in unquoted or Alternative Investment Market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth and tax-free dividends for investors.

