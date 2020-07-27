NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised NetGear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NTGR stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $899.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.08.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. Equities analysts predict that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,153.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,654 shares of company stock worth $844,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetGear by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter worth about $7,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the first quarter worth about $4,931,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NetGear by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NetGear by 30.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

