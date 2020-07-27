New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Polaris Industries worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $95.44 on Monday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

