New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.02 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of People’s United Financial worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,728,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

