New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Landstar System worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

Landstar System stock opened at $123.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

