New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 17,500 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 932.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $171.60 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,763 shares in the company, valued at $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

