New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Shares of PSB opened at $131.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

