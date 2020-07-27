Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the solar energy provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NYSE NEP opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.11. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

